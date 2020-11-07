News World Biden poised for U.S. election win as his lead over Trump grows

Biden poised for U.S. election win as his lead over Trump grows

U.S Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about election results in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democrat Joe Biden appeared poised for victory in the U.S. presidential election on Saturday as vote counts in key states leaned his way, while President Donald Trump showed no sign of conceding despite his increasingly bleak chances.

With Americans increasingly anxious for a result four days after Tuesday’s election, Biden has the math largely on his side with a 253-to-214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to Edison Research. On Friday he took the lead in Pennsylvania, whose 20 electoral votes would put him over the 270 threshold needed for victory.

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, said the votes still to be counted in his state were likely to be in the 77-year-old former vice president’ favor.

“The counts are ongoing, but there isn’t any good news for the president’s campaign anywhere in the pockets of votes that remain,” he told CNN on Saturday.

