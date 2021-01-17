News World Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' Day One executive actions: aide

Biden plans ‘roughly a dozen’ Day One executive actions: aide

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces nominees and appointees to his presidential administration during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

 

 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will cap a busy day of inauguration pageantry by using the powers of his new office to push policy changes on housing, student loans, climate change and immigration, a top aide said.

Biden, who campaigned on a raft of promises to undo President Donald Trump’s legacy even before the novel coronavirus pandemic walloped the nation, will unveil “roughly a dozen” previously promised executive actions on Wednesday, incoming Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said in a memo distributed to reporters.

The actions to be taken on Wednesday include rejoining the Paris climate accords, reversing a travel ban on several majority Muslim countries, extending a pause on federal student loan payments, halting evictions and foreclosures, as well as mandating masks in inter-state travel and on federal property.

All of the measures were previously announced.

Most of the measures are a reversal of policies Trump pursued and do not require congressional action. But Biden will also unveil a long-expected immigration proposal that would provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants that does require congressional action.

That measure, as well as Biden’s recent proposal for $1.9 trillion in spending on COVID vaccinations and economic stimulus, face uphill battles in a Congress narrowly controlled by Biden’s fellow Democrats.

A broader set of Biden’s “Day One” promises will be executed over the following nine days after inauguration, Klain said. Those measures include expanding COVID-19 testing and directing the government to favor American-made goods when it makes purchases.

“President-elect Biden is assuming the presidency in a moment of profound crisis for our nation,” Klain said. “During the campaign, President-elect Biden pledged to take immediate action to start addressing these crises and build back better.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleU.S. capitals gird for pro-Trump armed protests as FBI flags risk of violence
Next articleQuake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

Top Stories

Local

Limassol municipality sorry about flood damages, citing responsibility of many

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Many are to blame for the lack of anti-flood work in the historic centre of Limassol, said a municipality statement, apologising to the locals...
Read more
World

Lebanon patriarch tells feuding president and PM-designate to reconcile

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Lebanon’s top Christian cleric has urged President Michel Aoun to set up a reconciliation meeting with Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to form a cabinet,...
Read more
Local

Heavy snowfall in Troodos, all roads CLOSED

Constantinos Tsintas -
  All roads to Troodos (Prodromos-Troodos, Karvouna-Troodos and Platres-Troodos) have now closed to traffic as heavy snowfalls continue in the area. People are advised not to...
Read more
World

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March: foreign minister

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Britain’s government hopes it can meet its target for rolling out COVID-19 vaccines and be able to consider easing lockdown restrictions by March, foreign...
Read more
Local

Fog across Troodos, low visibility and slippery roads in many areas

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police are calling on drivers to exercise caution as frost and sleet has caused many roads to become slippery, as a cold snap and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Lebanon patriarch tells feuding president and PM-designate to reconcile

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Lebanon’s top Christian cleric has urged President Michel Aoun to set up a reconciliation meeting with Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to form a cabinet,...
Read more
World

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March: foreign minister

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Britain’s government hopes it can meet its target for rolling out COVID-19 vaccines and be able to consider easing lockdown restrictions by March, foreign...
Read more
World

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly back to Russia despite arrest threat

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is due to fly back to Russia later today for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite...
Read more
World

Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

Constantinos Tsintas -
  At least 73 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesia’s West Sulawesi province on Friday, the disaster mitigation agency said, the latest...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros