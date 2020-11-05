News World Biden gains ground in White House vote count as Trump mounts legal...

Biden gains ground in White House vote count as Trump mounts legal challenges

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden accompanied by his wife Jill, delivers remarks after early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the U.S. presidential race on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome and protesters took to the streets.

President Donald Trump alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits and called for recounts in a race yet to be decided two days after polls closed.

The race was coming down to close contests in five states. Biden held narrow leads in Nevada and Arizona while Trump was watching his slim advantage fade in must-win states Pennsylvania and Georgia as mail-in and absentee votes were being counted. The Republican president clung to a narrow lead in North Carolina as well, another must-win for him.

Trump had to win the states where he was still ahead plus either Arizona or Nevada to triumph and avoid becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to lose a re-election bid since fellow Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.

(Reuters)

