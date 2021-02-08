News World Biden administration moves to re-join UN Human Rights Council

Biden administration moves to re-join UN Human Rights Council

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens to journalists' questions during a news conference, at a hotel in Mexico City April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will reengage with the United Nations Human Rights Council, three years after former President Donald Trump withdrew over what his administration called bias against Israel and a lack of reform.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce on Monday that the United States will return to the Geneva-based council as an observer, a senior State Department official said on Sunday.

“We intend to do so knowing that the most effective way to reform and improve the Council is to engage with it in a principled fashion,” the official said.

“We know that the Council has the potential to be an important forum for those fighting tyranny and injustice around the world. By being present at the table, we seek to reform it and ensure it can live up to that potential,” the official said.

The plan was first reported by the Associated Press.

Trump, a Republican whose “America First” agenda contributed to his decisions to withdraw from multiple international organizations and agreements, quit the Human Rights Council in 2018 – halfway through its three year term – over what it called chronic bias against Israel and a lack of reform.

The 193-member U.N. General Assembly is due to elect new members to the council later this year. Members are elected for three years and cannot serve more than two consecutive terms. Candidates are elected by secret ballot in geographical groups to ensure even representation.

The next session of the 47-member Geneva-based council is due to start later this month.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWhat recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive
Next articleCitizens demand Archbishop’s prosecution over listed buildings’ demolition

Top Stories

Local

Ecologists denounce new “slaughtering” of pines

gavriella -
The Ecologists denounced a “slaughtering” of pines by the Forestry Department at the Platres-Moniatis road. According to an announcement, the members of the party’s Limassol...
Read more
Local

Two people in jail for fraud regarding COVID-19 masks

gavriella -
The Limassol District Court today put in jail two men, 27 and 55, son-in-law and father-in-law, regarding the sale of surgical masks that the...
Read more
Local

A Cypriot MP gets annual gross salary of about €43,683

Annie Charalambous -
With May’s parliamentary elections in Cyprus just around the corner, political parties are slowly but steadily unfolding their lists of candidates. Also unfolding are the...
Read more
Local

Citizens demand Archbishop’s prosecution over listed buildings’ demolition

Annie Charalambous -
A group of active citizens are calling on the Attorney General to prosecute Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos over his recent criminal decision to order the...
Read more
World

Biden administration moves to re-join UN Human Rights Council

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will reengage with the United Nations Human Rights Council, three years after former President Donald Trump withdrew over what...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greece extends restrictions on international flights to February 22

Annie Charalambous -
Greece has extended restrictions on domestic and international flights until February 15 and February 22 respectively to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Under the...
Read more
World

Greece hit by power cuts after fire breaks out at power station

Annie Charalambous -
Regions across Greece were hit by power cuts on Sunday night after a fire broke out at a high-voltage power station in a suburb of Athens,...
Read more
World

UPDATE-Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

Josephine Koumettou -
Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods...
Read more
World

Pope Francis appoints more women to Vatican posts

Josephine Koumettou -
Pope Francis has appointed two women to Vatican posts previously held only by men, in back-to-back moves giving women more empowerment in the male-dominated...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros