Bicommunal women’s walk and talk in Nicosia on October 23

Take part in a walk along the Pedeios River followed by an interactive discussion on women’s inclusion for the future of Cyprus.

Programme:

10:30: Meeting outside Ledra Palace Hotel, UN buffer zone

The participants will cross to the border so please ensure you have the necessary identification and COVID-19 documentation.

11:45: Return to Ledra Palace Hotel for interactive discussion. Entry through Fulbright Gate

Snacks and refreshments will be served.

Please note all Covid-19 protocols will be followed throughout.

Simultaneous interpretation will be available in both Greek and Turkish, as required.

Organized by CVAR and the Turkish Cypriot University Women’s Association, in cooperation the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and UNFICYP.

As space is limited, please register by sending your name, email and language requirements to the e-mail

When Saturday, October 23 at 10:30am

Where Ledra Palace Buffer Zone