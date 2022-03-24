Bicommunal event on Saturday for the opening of new checkpoints

On Saturday morning, 108 organizations, political parties, trade unions and NPLs are organizing a bicommunal event requesting the opening of more checkpoints.

Speaking on behalf of the organizers, Elias Demetriou and Sener Elcil noted the need for the resumption of the talks and the implementation of CBMs that could help the people’s everyday lives. One such measure is the opening of new checkpoints in the whole of Cyprus.

The two men asked everyone to support their effort. The event will take place at 11.30 on Saturday, 26 March.