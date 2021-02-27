Extremist verbally attacks journalists at CyBC over ‘El Diablo’

Violent reactions continued over the lyrics of the song ‘El Diablo’ that will represent Cyprus in this years’ Eurovision song contest.

A man shouting ‘Godless non Believers’, illegally entered the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation’s premises and verbally abused the chief editor and a group of journalists who were discussing the stories of the day at the station’s yard, due to covid restrictions.

The covid denying man, shouted religious related abuse at the chief editor of the day, who asked the man to keep a distance and leave. He refused, as he did not believe in the existence of the covid pandemic and an altercation was threatened.

He subsequently left the premises. He was arrested and charged him with disturbance of the peace and violation of covid protocols. Police took testimony from the chief editor and journalists.