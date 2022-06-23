Bez Obmezhen: Charity Concert of Ukrainian Band on June 28

BEZ OBMEZHEN is one of the most popular rock bands in Ukraine. The guys perform in front of thousands of people and have millions of listeners on diverse music platforms. The band won such music awards as the M1 Music Awards and the Golden Firebird.

Band’s songs immediately appear on top charts and become hits. Among them are “Zori zapalaly”, “Tonu”, “Heroyam”, “Bez neyi niyak”, “Lystopad”, “Vilʹni lyudy” and others.

As soon as the war in Ukraine broke out, the group members have been volunteering and gathering concerts for the military and residents of the liberated cities.

BEZ OBMEZHEN goes on a charity tour “BE BRAVE LIKE UKRAINE” to tell the world about what is happening in Ukraine. June 28th is the only date when the band is performing in Cyprus during this tour. An hour and a half of powerful vocals from the band’s leader Serhiy Tanchynets and live sound from the drummer Oleksiy Berezhny, the keyboardist Ihor Rybar, the guitarist Andriy Radko and the bassist Oleksandr Adamenko.

The funds raised at the concert will be donated to help Ukrainians affected by the war, as well as to help the Ukrainian military.

The concert starts at 20:00.

When Tuesday, June 28 at 8 pm

Where Monte Caputo, Limassol

Duration 2 hours +

Ticket Adults From €30 | Under 15s From €25