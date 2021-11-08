Beyond the visible: film screening at the Goethe-Institut on November 11

The art world makes a sensational discovery – just 100 years too late. In 1906 Hilma af Klint paints her first abstract picture, long before Kandinsky, Mondrian or Malewitsch. In total, she creates over 1,500 abstract paintings, which remain hidden from posterity for decades. How could it be that a woman founded abstract painting at the beginning of the 20th century and no one took any notice of it?

This cinematic approach to a pioneer whose sensual work fascinates, not only artistically, shows a lifelong search for meaning that seeks to grasp life beyond the visible. Hilma af Klint’s extraordinary world of thought ranges from biology and astronomy to theosophy and the theory of relativity, spanning a fascinating cosmos of unique images and notes.

Today, the artist inspires millions with her unrestrained thinking, which culminates in an overwhelming oeuvre and turns the historiography of art on its head.

