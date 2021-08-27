BEYOND THE GRAPE – Troodos Mountains Wine Tasting Tour

Your tour guide will pick you up from a location of your choice and you’ll be driven around the Troodos mountain villages to visit 3 carefully selected wineries. Along the way you’ll stop and explore a traditional village and sit down nearby for a lavish picnic lunch.

Any applicable entrance fees, tasting fees, door-to-door transport, picnic lunch & drinks are all included in the tour price.

Support a local small business and help keep the culture & traditions of the island alive!

This small group tour runs every Monday from Larnaca, Limassol, Nicosia, Ayia Napa & Paphos. You can also book it privately on any day of the week subject to our availability. Depending on the number in your group – a private tour surcharge may apply.

Available from Larnaca, Limassol, Nicosia, Ayia Napa & Paphos

Pick-up & drop-off from a location of your choice

Full day of touring through the Troodos mountain villages

Explore with a true local and benefit from a bilingual guide

Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way

3 award-winning wineries with wine tastings

Includes tastings of the world-famous wine Commanadaria

Walk around and explore the traditional village of Omodos

Lavish picnic lunch in scenic mountain surroundings

Opportunity to buy wine at fantastic prices

Learn about the wine-making process and Cypriot indigenous grape varieties

Photo memories taken by your guide and then sent to you by email

Leave us with extensive lists of further foods and places to try

Adjustable and suitable for vegetarians, vegans & gluten-free participants

Small groups of no more than 7 participants on your tour

Full Day Trip – €80 per person