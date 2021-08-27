BEYOND THE GRAPE – Troodos Mountains Wine Tasting Tour

Your tour guide will pick you up from a location of your choice and you’ll be driven around the Troodos mountain villages to visit 3 carefully selected wineries. Along the way you’ll stop and explore a traditional village and sit down nearby for a lavish picnic lunch.
Any applicable entrance fees, tasting fees, door-to-door transport, picnic lunch & drinks are all included in the tour price.
Support a local small business and help keep the culture & traditions of the island alive!
This small group tour runs every Monday from Larnaca, Limassol, Nicosia, Ayia Napa & Paphos. You can also book it privately on any day of the week subject to our availability. Depending on the number in your group – a private tour surcharge may apply.
- Available from Larnaca, Limassol, Nicosia, Ayia Napa & Paphos
- Pick-up & drop-off from a location of your choice
- Full day of touring through the Troodos mountain villages
- Explore with a true local and benefit from a bilingual guide
- Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way
- 3 award-winning wineries with wine tastings
- Includes tastings of the world-famous wine Commanadaria
- Walk around and explore the traditional village of Omodos
- Lavish picnic lunch in scenic mountain surroundings
- Opportunity to buy wine at fantastic prices
- Learn about the wine-making process and Cypriot indigenous grape varieties
- Photo memories taken by your guide and then sent to you by email
- Leave us with extensive lists of further foods and places to try
- Adjustable and suitable for vegetarians, vegans & gluten-free participants
- Small groups of no more than 7 participants on your tour
Organised by Cyprus Taste Tours
Full Day Trip – €80 per person