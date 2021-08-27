BEYOND THE GRAPE – Troodos Mountains Wine Tasting Tour

Cyprus Insider's GuideBEYOND THE GRAPE - Troodos Mountains Wine Tasting Tour
Your tour guide will pick you up from a location of your choice and you’ll be driven around the Troodos mountain villages to visit 3 carefully selected wineries. Along the way you’ll stop and explore a traditional village and sit down nearby for a lavish picnic lunch.

Any applicable entrance fees, tasting fees, door-to-door transport, picnic lunch & drinks are all included in the tour price.

Support a local small business and help keep the culture & traditions of the island alive!
This small group tour runs every Monday from Larnaca, Limassol, Nicosia, Ayia Napa & Paphos. You can also book it privately on any day of the week subject to our availability. Depending on the number in your group – a private tour surcharge may apply.

  • Available from Larnaca, Limassol, Nicosia, Ayia Napa & Paphos
  • Pick-up & drop-off from a location of your choice
  • Full day of touring through the Troodos mountain villages
  • Explore with a true local and benefit from a bilingual guide
  • Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way
  • 3 award-winning wineries with wine tastings
  • Includes tastings of the world-famous wine Commanadaria
  • Walk around and explore the traditional village of Omodos
  • Lavish picnic lunch in scenic mountain surroundings
  • Opportunity to buy wine at fantastic prices
  • Learn about the wine-making process and Cypriot indigenous grape varieties
  • Photo memories taken by your guide and then sent to you by email
  • Leave us with extensive lists of further foods and places to try
  • Adjustable and suitable for vegetarians, vegans & gluten-free participants
  • Small groups of no more than 7 participants on your tour

 

Wine Tasting Tour - explore Paphos' best wineries this Sunday

Organised by Cyprus Taste Tours

Full Day Trip – €80 per person

