The Famagusta District Court sentenced on Thursday a 40-year-old and a 29-year-old to a fine of 7,500 euros each, since they were found guilty for running an online casino in the Republic.

According to the Police, on 15 November 2018, its members raided a betting agency in Avgorou and confiscated electronic equipment and money related to offences under investigation.

The Xylofagou Police Station investigated the case.