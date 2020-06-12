‘Better days are here’ says Cyprus in new tourism promotion video

“As promised…Better days are here! It’s time to visit your favourite island again. We can’t wait to welcome you.”
With these words, the deputy ministry of tourism has posted a new video of the beauties of Cyprus, a follow on from its earlier ‘better days are coming’ film posted in late April.
The new video coincides with the gradual opening of the island’s airports earlier this week.
