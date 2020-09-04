News World Berlusconi taken to hospital after positive coronavirus test

Berlusconi taken to hospital after positive coronavirus test

Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, has been diagnosed with the early stages of double pneumonia, ANSA newsagency reported on Friday.

Double, or bilateral, pneumonia affects both lungs and can make breathing difficult. The condition has been seen in many cases of patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

The 83-year-old-media tycoon had been in isolation in his house in the town of Arcore, north of Milan.

Berlusconi had spoken via video link to a meeting of his Forza Italia party supporters on Thursday and said his fever had passed.

“I no longer have fever, nor pain, I want to reassure everyone that I am quite well,” he said.

Berlusconi decided to test for COVID-19 after having a holiday in Sardinia, his personal physician said.

The Mediterranean island suffered a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in August as tourists descended on its beaches.

Flavio Briatore, a friend of Berlusconi’s and the owner of the Billionaire nightclub in Sardinia, also tested positive last month.

Italy, hit by one of Europe’s worst outbreaks of COVID-19 with over 270,000 confirmed cases and 35,500 deaths, contained the contagion after a peak in fatalities and infections in March and April.

But the number of new cases rose in August, with experts blaming gatherings associated with holidays and night life.

Berlusconi said on Twitter on Thursday: “I have never overlooked the COVID-19 relevance neither the risks related to it.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreece negotiates purchase of Rafale jets with France

Top Stories

World

Berlusconi taken to hospital after positive coronavirus test

Annie Charalambous -
Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, has been diagnosed with the early stages of double pneumonia, ANSA...
Read more
World

Greece negotiates purchase of Rafale jets with France

Annie Charalambous -
Athens is in negotiations with its ally France over future arms deals that might include the procurement of formidable French 4.5-generation Dassault Rafale jets. This...
Read more
Local

Overnight fires in Droushia, Prodromi put out

Annie Charalambous -
The Fire Service has said two fires which broke overnight in Paphos district, one near Droushia forest area and another in Prodromi, were both...
Read more
Local

Woman,18, arrested for biting 52-year-old man’s finger

Maria Bitar -
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman from Limassol in connection with a case of causing grievous bodily harm on Wednesday. Under circumstances which are being...
Read more
Local

Wanted Georgian man for home break-ins (photo)

Annie Charalambous -
Police on Friday said they are still looking for Irakli Tatunashvili (photo), aged 29, from Georgia in connection with three cases of home break-ins...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greece negotiates purchase of Rafale jets with France

Annie Charalambous -
Athens is in negotiations with its ally France over future arms deals that might include the procurement of formidable French 4.5-generation Dassault Rafale jets. This...
Read more
World

Seven police officers in Rochester, NY suspended over Black man’s death

Annie Charalambous -
Seven Rochester, New York police officers were suspended on Thursday over the asphyxiation death of a Black man who they arrested in March in...
Read more
World

Virgin Atlantic to cut over 1,000 more jobs as demand languishes

Annie Charalambous -
Virgin Atlantic is preparing to cut more than 1,000 jobs after seeing a slower-than-expected recovery in international demand for air travel, Sky News reported...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Doctors' strike ends in South Korea South Korean doctors have agreed to end a two-week strike which...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros