Berlinale Selection 2021 by Goethe Institute at Pantheon on January 20-27

𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 is the third edition of the film series organised by the Goethe-Institut Cyprus since 2019. The series aims to bring current German cinema to audiences in Cyprus. This year eight films will be screened, which premiered at the Berlinale in 2021. For the first time, the films will be shown at Pantheon Cinema on the big screen, between 20th and 27th January 2022.

The opening film is Maria Schrader’s latest film, 𝙄’𝙢 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙢𝙖𝙣 (Ich bin dein Mensch), starring Maren Eggert, who won the Silver Bear for her performance. The film is about the tragicomic and futuristic relationship between a woman and a humanoid robot.

Two documentary films deal with the future of our planet. 𝙒𝙝𝙤 𝙬𝙚 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 (Wer wir waren), inspired by Willemsen’s essay by the same name, is a reflection on the current situation of our world. Six prominent thinkers and philosophers reflect on our times and offer inspiring outlooks for the future. The Dutch-German film 𝙎𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙏𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙨 (Der Atem des Meeres) is a cinematic portrait of Wadden Sea, showing the fragile relationship between human and nature, captured in magnificent images and incredible sound.

Three films are about children and young people. The awarded and highly acclaimed documentary 𝙈𝙧 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨 (Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse) shows that school can be more than a place of knowledge transfer. In 𝙒𝙚𝙩 𝘿𝙤𝙜 (Ein Nasser Hund) we experience the meaning that belonging to a group has for young people. 16 year-old Iranian Soheil hides that he is Jewish in order to become a member of a Muslim gang in Berlin. What are young people prepared to do for the acceptance of their peers? Set against the historical backdrop of the Second World War, 𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙈𝙧 𝙁𝙪̈𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙧 (Das Glasszimmer) is about betrayal and father-son relationships.

Famous actor Lars Eidinger plays the lead role in 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙚𝙭𝙚𝙘𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (Nahschuss), a thriller based on the life of Dr Werner Teske, who was the last person to be sentenced to death and executed in the GDR in 1981. The last execution tells the unsettling story of a man who gets caught up in the mills of a system of injustice and breaks as a result.

The film series concludes with 𝙁𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙖𝙣 – 𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙜𝙨 (Fabian oder der Gang vor die Hunde) by Dominik Graf starring Tom Schilling. This film shows the crazy life in Berlin after the world economic crisis. It is based on the novel Fabian. Die Geschichte eines Moralisten by Erich Kästner from 1931, which was labelled as “degenerate” by the national socialists and was among the victims of the book burnings.

𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦:

𝟮𝟬.𝟬𝟭.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮

20:00 I’m your man (Ιch bin dein Mensch) (108′)

22:00 I’m your man (Ιch bin dein Mensch) (108′)

𝟮𝟭.𝟬𝟭.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮

20:00 Silence of the Tides (Der Atem des Meeres) (102′)

22:00 Who we were (Wer wir waren) (114′)

𝟮𝟮.𝟬𝟭.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮

18:00 Dear Mr Führer (Das Glasszimmer) (93′)

20:00 Wet Dog (Win Nasser Hund) (103′)

22:00 The last execution (Nahschuss) (116′)

𝟮𝟯.𝟬𝟭.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮

18:00 Mr Bachmann and his class (Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse) (217′)

22:00 I’m your man (Ιch bin dein Mensch) (108′)

𝟮𝟰.𝟬𝟭.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮

20:00 Who we were (Wer wir waren) (114′)

22:00 Silence of the Tides (Der Atem des Meeres) (102′)

𝟮𝟱.𝟬𝟭.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮

20:00 The last execution (Nahschuss) (116′)

22:00 Wet Dog (Win Nasser Hund) (103′)

𝟮𝟲.𝟬𝟭.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮

20:00 Mr Bachmann and his class (Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse) (217′)

𝟮𝟳.𝟬𝟭.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮

20:00 Fabian – going to the dogs (Fabian oder der Gang vor die Hunde) (186′)

All films are in German with English subtitles.

Free admission.

𝘉𝘦𝘳𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘦 𝘚𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 2021 𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘗𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘍𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘊𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘮𝘢 𝘚𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘵𝘺.