Berengaria Hotel in Prodromos sold to Cypriot investor

Gordian Holdings reached an agreement with a Cypriot investor for the purchase and renovation of Berengaria Hotel in Prodromos, according to exclusive information of Insider.

According to the same information, the deal closed near 2 million euros and the buyer’s intentions are expected to be made known soon.

Berengaria Hotel which is currently abandoned, is 83 years old and is in the center of Prodromos village, in the district of Limassol.

It has 80 rooms in two wings, a cafeteria and outdoor pool.