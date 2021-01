Unidentified persons vandalized the benches that the Aglandjia Municipality had recently put at the highest point of the region.

Speaking with Aglandjia Mayor Andreas Konstantinou, he said that the specific benches were recently installed and this is not the first time something like that happens

He explained, however, the said spot is not accessible to vehicles at night, since the area is locked.

At the same time he urged anyone who has any information to inform the Mayor.

(philenews)