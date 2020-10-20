News World Belgium may need to return to full COVID lockdown

Belgium may need to return to full COVID lockdown

Police officers patrol Brussels' Grand Place during a nighttime curfew imposed by the Belgian government as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgium could be returning to full lockdown if there is no reversal of the surge in COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions, a senior Belgian virologist said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

“We would then have to consider even more restrictive measures, which could resemble a lockdown like the one imposed in March and April,” Yves Van Laethem told La Derniere Heure.

Van Laethem, who addresses national news conferences on the COVID-19 situation, said only an eventual vaccine or effective treatment would overcome the pandemic.

As cases surge again in Europe, Ireland imposed some of Europe’s toughest COVID-19 constraints on Monday, while Wales is set to begin a two-week “fire-break” lockdown on Friday.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Sunday that the Belgian capital Brussels and the southern region of Wallonia were “close to a tsunami”, with a health situation worse than anywhere else in Europe.

He said a tsunami would mean authorities had lost control of the situation, meaning all non-COVID healthcare procedures would need to be postponed.

The country of 11 million people reported on Monday a daily average of 7,876 new infections in the week to Oct. 15, with an average 252 hospital admissions and 30 deaths.

At the peak of the spring coronavirus wave at the end of March, more than 600 were admitted to hospital in one day in Belgium.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article“Flaming Arrow 2020” military exercise kicks off
Next articleCameroon man wanted in connection with attempted robbery (PHOTO)

Top Stories

World

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire under severe strain after new fighting

Annie Charalambous -
A ceasefire in the mountain territory of Nagorno-Karabakh was under severe strain on Tuesday after new clashes between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces in...
Read more
Local

Cameroon man wanted in connection with attempted robbery (PHOTO)

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for Tima Acha Edwin, 32, from Cameroon, in connection with inquiries into a recent case of attempted robbery and gun and...
Read more
World

Belgium may need to return to full COVID lockdown

Annie Charalambous -
Belgium could be returning to full lockdown if there is no reversal of the surge in COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions, a senior Belgian...
Read more
Local

“Flaming Arrow 2020” military exercise kicks off

Annie Charalambous -
The Mediterranean island's National Guard on Tuesday kicked-off a three-day military exercise code-named “Flaming Arrow 2020”. The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that...
Read more
World

Greece calls for suspension of EU-Turkey customs union

Annie Charalambous -
Greece has asked the European Commission to consider suspending a customs union agreement between Turkey and the European Union due to Ankara’s “continued provocations”...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire under severe strain after new fighting

Annie Charalambous -
A ceasefire in the mountain territory of Nagorno-Karabakh was under severe strain on Tuesday after new clashes between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces in...
Read more
World

Greece calls for suspension of EU-Turkey customs union

Annie Charalambous -
Greece has asked the European Commission to consider suspending a customs union agreement between Turkey and the European Union due to Ankara’s “continued provocations”...
Read more
World

Final Trump-Biden debate will feature ‘mute’ button after chaotic first clash

Annie Charalambous -
The final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted,...
Read more
World

Brexit in limbo: UK says there is no point talking until EU gets serious

Annie Charalambous -
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government sees no point in talking with the European Union on a Brexit trade deal until the bloc starts to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros