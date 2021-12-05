Belgian zoo says its hippos have COVID-19 in first for species

Two hippopotamuses at Antwerp Zoo have tested positive for coronavirus, the zoo said on Friday (December 3), in what they say is a first confirmed case in the species.

Imani and Hermien were only suffering mild symptoms, including a runny nose, but have been put into isolation and their keepers — who have tested negative — are taking extra precautions including face masks and frequent testing.

The cause of the infection is unknown as none of the keepers have recently had COVID-19.

The zoo said they believed it was the first known case of coronavirus among hippos, though there have been confirmed cases in apes and felines.

In June, a lion in an Indian zoo died of COVID-19.