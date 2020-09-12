News World Belarus police detain dozens of protesters at anti-government rally

Belarus police detain dozens of protesters at anti-government rally

Law enforcement officers scuffle with demonstrators during a women's rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 12, 2020. Tut.By/Handout via REUTERS REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Belarus police detained dozens of protesters on Saturday as thousands of people gathered in the capital Minsk demanding the release of a jailed opposition leader, the latest in a wave of mass protests following a disputed election.

Maria Kolesnikova, 38, has emerged as a key opposition figure after others were either jailed or forced out of the country, including Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya who challenged President Alexander Lukashenko in the presidential election.

Protesters say the Aug. 9 election was rigged to hand Lukashenko a phoney landslide win and that Tsikhanouskaya – who has since fled to Lithuania – was the real winner. Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, denies this and has said foreign powers are behind the protests.

At least 5,000 protesters, many of them women, gathered in central Minsk on Saturday, chanting “Go away!” in reference to Lukashenko, and “Masha” – a common alternative for Maria – in support of Kolesnikova, a Reuters witness said.

“Sveta is my president, Masha is my queen,” read one of the slogans held up in the crowd.

Police starting detaining people shortly after the protests started at 1200 GMT, putting at least 40 into police vans in the first hour of the rally alone, according to the witness.

Kolesnikova was driven to the Ukrainian border earlier last week after being seen snatched off the streets of Minsk and into a van by masked men.

According to two allies who were with her, she prevented being expelled from Belarus by tearing her passport up into small pieces and throwing it out of a car window. She is now detained in Minsk, and faces a potential long prison term over accusations of trying to seize power illegally.

Tsikhanouskaya,who stood against Lukashenko in place of her better-known husband who was detained before election, called on Saturday for the police to stop cracking down on dissent.

“Violence you are putting on women is disgraceful,” she said in a statement. “Anyone who commits a crime against peaceful protesters will be called to answer.”

(Reuters)

Pictured: Law enforcement officers scuffle with demonstrators during a women’s rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 12, 2020. Tut.By/Handout via REUTERS

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleThree more test positive to Covid-19, all with travel history

Top Stories

World

Belarus police detain dozens of protesters at anti-government rally

Josephine Koumettou -
Belarus police detained dozens of protesters on Saturday as thousands of people gathered in the capital Minsk demanding the release of a jailed opposition...
Read more
Local

Three more test positive to Covid-19, all with travel history

Josephine Koumettou -
Three more people tested positive to Covid-19, all with travel history, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, from a total of 2,320 tests performed. This...
Read more
World

AstraZeneca resumes trials of COVID vaccine halted by patient illness

Josephine Koumettou -
AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after receiving the green light from safety...
Read more
World

French police use tear gas as yellow vests return to Paris

Josephine Koumettou -
French authorities deployed a heavy police presence in Paris and used tear gas on Saturday as the "yellow vest" movement returned to the capital...
Read more
World

British design revolutionary Terence Conran dies aged 88

Josephine Koumettou -
Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. Conran launched...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

AstraZeneca resumes trials of COVID vaccine halted by patient illness

Josephine Koumettou -
AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after receiving the green light from safety...
Read more
World

French police use tear gas as yellow vests return to Paris

Josephine Koumettou -
French authorities deployed a heavy police presence in Paris and used tear gas on Saturday as the "yellow vest" movement returned to the capital...
Read more
World

British design revolutionary Terence Conran dies aged 88

Josephine Koumettou -
Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. Conran launched...
Read more
World

Police fire teargas as migrants demand to leave Greek island after fire

Josephine Koumettou -
Greek police fired teargas on Saturday during a protest by angry migrants left homeless by a blaze at Europe's largest refugee centre, who demanded...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros