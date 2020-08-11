News World Beirut: Officials warned of disaster in July

Beirut: Officials warned of disaster in July

A view of graffiti at the damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Government documents seen by Reuters and senior security sources show that Lebanon’s prime minister and president were reportedly warned of a possible major disaster in Beirut as late as July by Lebanese security officials – just two weeks before the blast.

Documents saying that “customs and security officials made pleas to judges about it roughly every six months for years” and “that an accident made by the very people trying to secure the explosive material may be what triggered the explosion”.

Fast forward to today and at least 163 people are dead, over 6,000 wounded, and much of the capital is in ruins.

The documents come from a report by Lebanon’s General Directorate of State Security, and include a private letter sent to President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab on July 20.

According to a senior security official the letter summarised the findings of a judicial investigation launched in January.

It concluded that the chemicals needed to be secured immediately, as had been warned before.

The investigation also found that the warehouse was unguarded and had a hole in its wall, as well as broken doors.

The senior official involved in writing the letter – who declined to be named – said, quote, “I warned them that this could destroy Beirut if it exploded,” and that “this material if stolen, could be used in a terrorist attack.”

An attempt was made to repair the holes in the warehouse. A repair crew was sent in, apparently unsupervised, according to the security official. A fire was accidentally set off by a welder’s torch during the repairs, which led to the explosion.

The prime minister’s office and the presidency did not respond to requests for comment about the letter, although President Aoun confirmed last week that he had been informed about the material.

He told reporters he had directed security officials to “do what is necessary” saying that he was not responsible and has no direct authority over the port.

Protests over the blast are raging throughout the country and Prime Minister Diab’s government has already resigned.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleCyprus aid for Lebanon en route to Beirut
Next articleBuilding permits in Cyprus record drop in first five months of 2020

Top Stories

Local

Kadis: Life sentence for forest arsonists

Maria Bitar -
The Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Costas Kadis, suggested that the sentence for forest fires resulting from arson is increased to life...
Read more
Local

Two French Rafale fighters flew over Cyprus EEZ

Maria Bitar -
Two French fighter aircrafts of the French Air Force flew over Cyprus` Exclusive Economic Zone on Tuesday. According to CNA sources, their presence in Cyprus...
Read more
Economy

Building permits in Cyprus record drop in first five months of 2020

Maria Bitar -
Building permits issued in the first five months of this year in Cyprus recorded a drop compared with the same period of last year,...
Read more
World

Beirut: Officials warned of disaster in July

Maria Bitar -
Government documents seen by Reuters and senior security sources show that Lebanon's prime minister and president were reportedly warned of a possible major disaster...
Read more
Local

Cyprus aid for Lebanon en route to Beirut

Maria Bitar -
The humanitarian aid for the people of Lebanon, collected in Cyprus after authorities launched a campaign to respond to immediate needs following a blast...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Lebanese government resigns after deadly Beirut blast

Maria Bitar -
Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced on Monday the resignation of his government after the huge explosion that devastated Beirut. The August 4 detonation at...
Read more
World

Greece’s Tsipras asks for extraordinary EU Summit and sanctions on Turkey

Maria Bitar -
Main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras asked for the convention of an extraordinary EU Summit in order to discuss sanctions on Turkey during his...
Read more
World

Greek FM Dendias meets with US Ambassador Pyatt

Maria Bitar -
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Tuesday at the Foreign Ministry building in Athens. After the meeting, Dendias posted on...
Read more
World

Greece: Condition with Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis remains the same

Maria Bitar -
The condition with the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis which entered the easternmost point of the Greek continental shelf on Monday, remains the same...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros