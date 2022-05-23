Beginning of summer schools’ operation

The Education Ministry announced the beginning of the summer school program for elementary and kindergarten students, that will operate for another year offering the opportunity to children to learn and be creatively engaged.

According to the Ministry, taking into consideration the needs of the society the program has been expanded both regarding the number of schools and the operating hours. Furthermore, for the second year, during the summer schools there will be a program of teaching Greek to migrant children. This year, children from Ukraine will be able to participate in the above program.

The program is offered free to all children. Parents are only asked to pay for the lunch that will be provided to children who will chose to remain at school until 16.00. Furthermore, the Ministry has made sure of the full implementation of health protocols to face Covid pandemic.

This year the schools will operate from 20 June until 22 July, there will be 54 schools in total, including 36 elementary schools and 18 kindergartens, which will cover needs in all five districts. The schools will be open from 07.45 until 13.05 or 16.00 for children who will opt to stay longer.