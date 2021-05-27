Bee Tour, Candle workshop and Honey dishes meal

Beeswax Candle making workshop

The Ecophysis team creates natural candles made of beeswax and herbs. Under their guidance you can create a unique candle and take it home.

Bee Tour includes an informative video about the bees and the honey collection process. You will be offered beekeeper suits (all sizes available), visit to an apiary, watch the bees inside the hives, visit the honey bottling laboratory and tasting the different types of honey and honeycomb.

Cost of participation for the workshop: €10/person

Free for the children (up to 10 years old) who will participate in the beekeeping excursion.

Cost of participation for the Bee Tour: € 20/person, € 12/child 3-10 years old

Outdoor meal of honey-cooked dishes

The rich meal includes fresh products from the mountainous Larnaca region cooked with honey as well as dessert made of fresh local sheep milk and cinnamon, and also seasonal fruits and refreshing drinks. You have the option to sit at a table or on a mat on the grass for more picnic spirit.

Cost for buffet: €14/person, €5/kid 3-10 yr.

Free access to the buffet for the children (up to 10 years old) who will participate in the beekeeping excursion.

Cold beverages (water, homemade mandarin squash, coffee, and herbal tea), are offered throughout the event for free.

Special discount of 15% for families and groups of more than 4 people (should be mentioned at booking)

At Ecophysis Bee Shop you will find Vavla honey-based products as well as other Cyprus traditional treats.

For reservations:

Facebook

Tel 96373013

Website

E-mail [email protected] by Friday 28/05/2021.

A limited number of slots is available.

– All participants at the Bee Tour should wear closed comfortable walking shoes (boots preferably).

– In case of any mobility problem, you are advised to contact us.

– Depending on the reservations, two groups can be created for each excursion e.g., separation in terms of language of communication (Greek – English) so the participants will be informed about the exact starting time one day prior to the event.

– You are advised to arrive at Ecophysis 15 minutes before the starting time of the tour for better coordination.

– People who have joined Ecophysis tours in the past will be getting a 5-euro gift voucher for purchasing products from our Bee shop (should be mentioned at booking).

– The 15% discount for families and groups of more than four people cannot be combined with any other special offer.