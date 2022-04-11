EUEducationBee Hotels & Decoupage Workshops on April 16

Bee Hotels & Decoupage Workshops on April 16

Layia Village Crafts invites everyone to learn the basics of creative craftwork.

Obtain new skills in our FREE two-hour Saturday sessions creating bee hotels or beautiful decoupage items and take your creation home with you. It’s great fun and a pleasure to make unique handmade creatures!
The workshops are funded by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism as part of a planned promotion for visits to Craft Workshops & Gastronomy and Wine Workshops.
When Saturday, April 16 at 11 am or 3 pm
Where Online
Duration 3 hours
Booking is required by contacting either Pete on 97643541 or Lynn on 99005645

Event by Layia village crafts

