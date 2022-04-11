Bee Hotels & Decoupage Workshops on April 16

Layia Village Crafts invites everyone to learn the basics of creative craftwork.

Obtain new skills in our FREE two-hour Saturday sessions creating bee hotels or beautiful decoupage items and take your creation home with you. It’s great fun and a pleasure to make unique handmade creatures!

The workshops are funded by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism as part of a planned promotion for visits to Craft Workshops & Gastronomy and Wine Workshops.

To book your craft session, check the workshop calendar for dates

When Saturday, April 16 at 11 am or 3 pm

Where Online

Duration 3 hours

Booking is required by contacting either Pete on 97643541 or Lynn on 99005645

