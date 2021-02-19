Bedridden persons to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at home.

Within the framework of the development of the Vaccination Program, the Health Ministry announced that people who are bedridden can start submitting requests for vaccination against COVID-19 at home.

The coordination is under the responsibility of the Health Ministry. Trained nurses, will contact the interested parties and will arrange for the vaccination to take place at their homes.

People who are registered as bedridden at the National Health System are entitled to this arrangement.

They will have to submit a properly completed request to [email protected] or at the fax number 22605491.

The request has to be signed both by the interested party and the personal physician.