Become a supporter of Dogo – give the strays hope!

Dogo was set up by students of the Junior & Senior School, as part of the Junior Achievement Program, to support shelter dogs who cannot be permanently housed.

Many people want to help care for dogs, but may not have the space or means to adopt the dog.​

Dogo offers “Virtual Adoption”, which means you can support your chosen dog with a one -off payment of €10 or €20, knowing your money will go towards the essential care your dog will need in the shelter (food & medical expenses) for 1 month.​

This way, you know that your money is going to take care of a particular dog, and help give them a better quality of life.

They will not survive without our support. For just 10 euro you will provide any of them with food and shelter for one month.

Please spread the word and share this information with you friends!

By Lisa Liberti
