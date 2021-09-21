NewsWorldBeckham's son Romeo makes pro debut for Inter Miami's reserve team

Beckham’s son Romeo makes pro debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team

FILE PHOTO: Jul 31, 2021; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham watches warm ups prior to the match between the Inter Miami CF and the CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Former England captain David Beckham’s son Romeo has begun to follow in his father’s footsteps with the 19-year-old making his professional soccer debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team over the weekend.

Romeo, one of Beckham’s five children with wife and fashion designer Victoria, played for American third-tier club Fort Lauderdale in their 2-2 draw with South Georgia Tormenta on Sunday.

Fort Lauderdale is the reserve team of Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer club co-owned by Beckham.

“Blessed to have made my pro debut,” Romeo said in a post on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CUB2fgRg9N7 with a photo of himself in the number 11 jersey. “Full focus on to the next match.”

The teenaged midfielder played alongside Harvey Neville, the son of Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville. Neville and Beckham were team mates at Premier League club Manchester United.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleVery warm with full day of sunshine on Tuesday
Next articleCovid-19 vaccine skeptic Bolsonaro gets a pass at U.N. but not New York restaurants

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros