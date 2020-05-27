Beauty of Cyprus captured on video

As we emerge from lockdown, a new video posted by Romos Kotsonis on the Facebook page of Cyprus From Above – Romos Kotsonis Photography captures the beauty of Cyprus.

Accompanying the video, Kostonis writes, “Romantic, tender, wild, Cyprus is multi-faceted. Sound on, HD, full screen and enjoy!”

Αν σας αρέσει – Share – if you like this! 🇨🇾️Ρομαντική, τρυφερή, άγρια και πολλές άλλες όψεις έχει η Κύπρος! Ηχεία δώστε ένταση να ακούγετε η μουσική, σε ψηλή ευκρίνεια η εικόνα και απολαύστε!Romantic, tender, wild and many more sides has Cyprus!Sound on, HD, full screen and enjoy!Special thanks to Ria Varvara Christiana and all friends helping in the project that is coming together!

Kotsonis gave special thanks to Ria Varvara Christiana and all friends for helping in the project that is coming together!