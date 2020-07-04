News World 'Beautiful' to have a pint - England's pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen

‘Beautiful’ to have a pint – England’s pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen



 

People could get a drink in a pub, have a meal in a restaurant or get a haircut for the first time in over three months today as England took its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life.

Pubs were allowed to start serving from 6 a.m., sparking worries of over-indulgence on what the media dubbed a “Super Saturday” of coronavirus restrictions being eased. Some hairdressers were reported to have opened at the stroke of midnight.

The Holland Tringham pub in south London, part of the JD Wetherspoon (JDW.L) chain, opened at 8 a.m. and was about three quarters full by 11.20 am.

“It’s beautiful just to get back and have a pint,” said Jim Martin, a 56-year old carpenter.

Julie Scott, a 43-year-old teacher, was there with her family for drinks and food.

“I think it’s just where everyone gets to socialise and catch up with people that they haven’t seen…it’s nice to just get together,” she said.

(REUTERS)

By Constantinos Tsintas
