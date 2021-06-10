DiscoverArchaeological SitesBeautiful Kamares, the old aqueduct of Larnaca

Beautiful Kamares, the old aqueduct of Larnaca

This beautiful 18th century aqueduct can be found on the road heading from Larnaca towards Limassol in the area of Kamares, which takes its name from the distinctive arches (‘kamares’ in Greek).

Kamares Aqueduct, Aqueduct, Architecture, Water, Stone

An open-air sight, the aqueduct was built in the Roman style in 1746 by the Turkish governor of Larnaca, Bekir Pasha, who funded it out of his own sources to carry water to Larnaca from a source about 10 km away.

Kamares Aqueduct, Aqueduct, Architecture, Water, Stone

The aqueduct was abandoned in 1939 and its function replaced by modern pipes.

There are more than 20 arches still intact, and these are strikingly illuminated at night. A cobbled area with benches and a footpath allow you to enjoy the site of this monument, with the path linking up with Larnaka Salt Lake.

Kamares: The Old Aqueduct of Larnaka

Location

Website

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleSanctuary of Apollon Hylates, God of the Woodland
Next articleCyprus Film Nights: Akamas at Meltemi

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros