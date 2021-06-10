Beautiful Kamares, the old aqueduct of Larnaca

This beautiful 18th century aqueduct can be found on the road heading from Larnaca towards Limassol in the area of Kamares, which takes its name from the distinctive arches (‘kamares’ in Greek).

An open-air sight, the aqueduct was built in the Roman style in 1746 by the Turkish governor of Larnaca, Bekir Pasha, who funded it out of his own sources to carry water to Larnaca from a source about 10 km away.

The aqueduct was abandoned in 1939 and its function replaced by modern pipes.

There are more than 20 arches still intact, and these are strikingly illuminated at night. A cobbled area with benches and a footpath allow you to enjoy the site of this monument, with the path linking up with Larnaka Salt Lake.

