Beaujolais Nouveau at Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir on November 19

Like every year, the Beaujolais Nouveau will be released on the Third Thursday of November. This year again, no less than 3 different Beaujolais Nouveaux will be submitted to your taste-buds in Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir.
This year there will be the input of the French Crooner Nirina, who is visiting Cyprus again.
As the Thursday event being already fully booked, the Brasserie will repeat it on Friday and Saturday.
Thursday is also the day fresh mussels are delivered at the Brasserie, but you may prefer stunning steaks or amazing variety of mature cheeses.
There is a 6 euro cover charge for the singer.
When Friday, November 19
Where Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir, 87 Larnacos Avenue, 1046 Nicosia
Reservations at 96 755 111
By Lisa Liberti
