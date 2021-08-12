Beats’n’Pieces at Technopolis 20 garden on Friday 13

Beats’n’Pieces is a repertoire of songs, that have as a common ground their mutual love for music. From Gershwin to Chatzidakis, Dizzy Gillespie to Hermeto Pascoal, the project travels us to the rhythmic vibes of jazz, afro, bolero and latin-brazilian jazz with Greek, English, Spanish and Italian lyrics.

For the first time, the Beats’n’Pieces project comes to Technopolis 20 garden, on Friday, August 13, at 8pm, a trio that consists of musicians with various musical backgrounds and has a mutual interest in music from all of the world: Eleonora Roussou (vocals, flute), Alexis Kasinos (guitar) and Andreas Rodosthenous (base).

A few words about the musicians

Eleonora Roussou begins her musical journey at the age of five. She studies piano with Prof. Loullou Symeonides, founder of the National Conservatoire of Cyprus, and flute with Renos Ierides. She graduates cum laude from the NCC in both classical piano and classical flute Performance Diplomas. She studies classical piano (BMus Hons, 1996-1999) with Yolande Wrigley at the University of Sheffield, where she is awarded the Sir Thomas Beecham Scholarship (1997), and Psychology of Music (MA Psychology of Music, 2000-2002) with Eric Clarke and Jane Davidson at the same institution. Furthermore, she studies Jazz Flute Performance with Simon Rigter and Bart Platteau at Codarts Conservatorium Rotterdam (BA Jazz Performance 2008-2012), where she is awarded the Huygens Scholarship program (2011-2012). Eleonora participates in a vast array of concerts of jazz, classical, folk and fusion music concerts all over the world as a performer (flutist and vocalist) and composer – North Sea Jazz festival (NED), Europalia Music festival (BEL), Rotterdam Architecture festival (NED), Zyprische Frühling (GER), Epidavros Theater festival (GRE), Kypria Festival (CY), Axiothea Festival (CY), Zyprische Miniaturen (GER) , Pafos 2017 (CY), Zyprische Momente (GER) – as well as in many album, soundtrack and advertisement recordings. She collaborates with many theatre groups in Cyprus as a music coach, arranger, and onstage performer (THOC, Theatro Lexis, Paravan Productions, Persona Theatre group et al.). She collaborates on stage with Stavros Lantsias, Stamatis Kraounakis, Costas Cacoyiannis, Neophytos Roussos, Michalis Christodoulides, Miltiades Paschalides, John Savvides, Andreas Polyzogopoulos, Mihalis Kalkanis, Jasper Van Damme, Boris Mogilevski, Ilja Reinhoud, Alexis Kasinos, Ermis Michail, Luis Daniel Mora Matus, Andreas Panteli, Stelios Xydias, George Koulas, Andreas Rodosthenous and many more accredited artists. Eleonora is currently based in Cyprus as a freelance performer, composer, arranger and teacher. Her main music projects are “Beats and Pieces”, a repertoire of songs in English, Greek, Spanish and Italian in swing, samba and bossa nova rhythms, and “Purple Om”, a project of her original compositions.

Alexis Kasinos is a guitarist and composer based in Cyprus. He attended piano and guitar lessons from a young age. He graduated with cum laude in jazz guitar (BMus and MMus) from the Codarts Conservatory in 2015, and the Amsterdam Conservatory in 2017, respectively. Throughout his studies in the Netherlands, Alexis performed with various small and big ensembles in well-known venues including the Lantaren Venster and the Melkweg Theatre. He also participated in jazz workshops and received lessons from internationally reputable musicians such as Peter Bernstein, Jesse Van Ruller and Gilad Hekselman. Alexis currently performs with various bands as a leader and sideman with original compositions and arrangements. He has recently released his debut album Right Place, Right Time.

Andreas Rodosthenous (Electric Bass/Composition) was born in Limassol, in 1977 and started playing music from a very young age, self-taught. He studied in the Rotterdam’s Conservatory in The Netherlands where he had the chance to play along with Annaelis DeJong, Thierry Castel, Ilja Reijngoud in music stages like the Bim Haus, Dizzy Jazz club, Theater De Evenaar and many more. He had the opportunity to collaborate and record with Vasilis Papacostantinou and Christoforos Krokidis in Greece as well as local artists like, Savvas Chouvartas, Vasiliki Anastasiou, Nikolas Mavresis, Nicole Ardanitou. He has recorded and published his own music on the cd “Simplicity” in 2015, along with the musicians, Giorgos Morfitis on the piano, Alkis Agathokleous on the ney and Stelios Xydias on the drums. Five years later the 2nd album of Andreas has been released titled “Complexity” with Christos Yerolatsitis on the Rhodes piano and Stelios Xydias on drums. He also has appeared in festivals like the Fusion festival in Germany, EUNIC jazz festival in Berlin, Technopolis jazz festival in Athens and at the music:LX in Louxembourg. Andreas has composed the music for choreographer Julia Brendle at the 18th Dance platform in Limassol Cyprus as well as for choreographer Evi Panagiotou. He has also composed music for the play “Hamlet” (composer and improvised music) in Nicosia, CY, directed by Paris Erotokritou.

When Friday, August 13 at 8pm

Where Technopolis 20, Nikolaou I. Nikolaidi Ave 18, Paphos

Location

Entrance: €12

ONLY with reservations by phone at 70002420 and presales.

Tickets available:

– Technopolis 20 art centre. Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 9am – 1pm

– Online banking (email us at [email protected] for details)

Information: 70002420

Limited number of seats available, due to the measures announced by the government to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19.