Beaten up Italian activist against bird slaughter in Cyprus won’t give up

Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) activist Davide Gartisano has sent the message he will be back to action the moment his injuries from last week’s beating are healed.

Known in Cyprus as the “Roben of ambelopoulia” Gartisano was attacked and beaten up by poachers of the small migratory birds while monitoring known trapping sites in Avgorou, Kokkinochoria area.

The 38-year-old activist from Calabria also told Philenews in an interview that the vast majority of Cypriots are by his side and hail his action in the past four years.

But he is also aware that the small percentage of poaches who make big money from the sale of ambelopoulia would not hesitate to cause him grievous harm.

Focusing on locating areas where poachers of protected birds are active, he then tips local police as well as that of the British Bases.

He comes over to Cyprus at the beginning of September and leaves in late February for the past four years. Very few people know where he stays and has been beaten twice so far.

Trapping has been showing clear signs of decrease in the past few years and more birds are crossing Cyprus safely but action has to continue, he also said.