Two men assaulted and injured a 32 year old compatriot in Limassol to settle personal differences.

Police were informed late last night that the man had been taken to the city’s general hospital after being attacked outside a kiosk in the Omonoia area.

The victim, who suffered fractures to his jaw and nose, knew one of his attackers and named him in his complaint.

Following his testimony, police arrested a 44 year old.