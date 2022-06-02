Barking Cats Radio & Misfit Union present Block Party on June 5

Barking Cats Radio x Misfit Union presents BLOCK PARTY

A new collaboration between BCR & MU is coming up in town!

On Sunday the 5th of June there will be a marvelous party at a Block, located in the Industrial Area of Engomi.

At 5 pm the DJ George D’ Andre will warm up the place with his soul-full house music.

At 7 pm the one and only Sixonesix is taking over for a two-hour set

And last but not least – the Alley Cats trio will groove it from 9 pm till the end!

Misfit Union will be right there providing their exceptional food and drinks!

When Sunday, June 5 from 5 pm till 1 am

Where Misfit Union, Michail Georgalla 4, Egkomi 2409 Nicosia

Location

FB Page

Free entrance