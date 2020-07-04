Barcelona’s landmark Sagrada Familia reopens for key covid workers

Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia basilica reopened today, giving frontline workers the chance to have the usually tourist-packed landmark to themselves in recognition of their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

People took photos and listened to audio guides after Archbishop of Barcelona Joan Josep Omella led representatives of healthcare workers into the church.

The world famous building, designed by architect Antonio Gaudi, closed almost four months ago but for the next two weekends it will be open to essential workers, including those in healthcare, the police and NGOs, who will be able to explore without the usual crowds.