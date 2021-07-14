Bar operating illegally in Argaka beach where turtles hatch now also has live music

A bar operating illegally in Argaka beach in Polis Chrysochous Bay where protected Caretta-Caretta turtles hatch now also has weekly live music performances and the occasional fireworks.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that audio-visuals posted on social media in recent days is proof of the violations in the specific protected area.

Turtles hatch in Cyprus between the period of July and August. The female turtles lay eggs in the nesting season which is between March and June and, after 50 to 60 days, the turtles start to hatch.

That is why the local administration plans to order “Caretta Caretta Beach Bar” owners to move away promptly.

The illegal construction and operation of the beach bar is on state-owned land in the administrative boundaries of the Gialia community.

The arbitrary intervention and illegal construction took place after the clearing and leveling of sand dune ecosystems, transportation and placement of sedimentary materials.

As well as the creation of a parking lot, cultivation of lawn and planting of non-native species and installation of an irrigation system.