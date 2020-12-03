Bar Association says lawyers with COVID circulate in courts

The Nicosia Bar Association says that some lawyers, who have tested positive to COVID-19 circulate in court rooms.

The Nicosia Bar Association noted that difficulties due to the pandemic and the measures to contain it are known to everyone and consequences also affect justice.

The main target, the Bar continued, is to carry out our duties with the least possible obstacles and in order to achieve that everyone’s cooperation is needed.

The Nicosia Bar Association is appealing to everyone in case they test positive to COVID-19 to implement the self-isolation measures to protect themselves and the others around them.

According to information, some lawyers who have tested positive visited court rooms and offices without mentioning anything, as they should have done.

This information should be notified through telephone number 22865511 or through email to [email protected]

(philenews)