Bank of Cyprus requests either vaccine or 72-hour rapid test for employees

Within the framework of stricter measures adopted in order to face the new conditions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bank of Cyprus demands from its employees either to be vaccinated or 72-hour rapid tests.

The bank intends to facilitate those wishing to get the vaccine. Moreover, everyone, even the vaccinate employees have to bring a rapid test after returning from a long leave which by nature is dangerous.

According to an official of the bank, “the vaccination is a national case and one of the main keys so that the country will recover. We have to start from our home, supporting as much as possible the effort to protect the country from the new dangers.”

The Bank circulated a relevant memo on the above, also reminding that the use of masks by all employees in all areas inside and outside is mandatory.