Bank holidays during Easter

The Central Bank of Cyprus is informing the public that banks will be closed during the following dates:

Friday, 30 April, Holy Friday

Monday, 3 May, Easter Monday

Tuesday, 4 May, Easter Tuesday

By gavriella
