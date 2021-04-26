InsiderEconomyBank holidays during Easter Bank holidays during Easter 2 hours ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Viber The Central Bank of Cyprus is informing the public that banks will be closed during the following dates: Friday, 30 April, Holy Friday Monday, 3 May, Easter Monday Tuesday, 4 May, Easter Tuesday By gavriella Previous articleFormer Kiti Bishop requests to be ruled incompetent to stand trialNext articleAnswers to frequently asked questions on the measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic Top Stories Education Vaccines bring us closer – Online event Local Overseas polling stations for May 30 elections to operate only in Athens, Thessaloniki and London Local Average age of patients at Reference Hospital reduced Local New arrangements for reserves who have not appeared for registration due to lockdown Local Answers to frequently asked questions on the measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic Taste Local Food To Ouzeri: scent of sea and happiness Sweets NYT legendary plum, berries or apricot cake (recipe) Eat & Drink MASA: tasty sandwiches, fragrant coffee and more! Eat & Drink All about halloumi RELATED ARTICLES Schemes to employ unemployed and young people stop due to lack of funds Central Bank Governor warns about banks’ own funds Auditor General’s Office refers to uncontrolled dumping of tires Tourist arrivals in January- March drop by an annual 93%