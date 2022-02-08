Bangladeshi man missing since December 31-PHOTO

NewsLocalBangladeshi man missing since December 31-PHOTO

Police are looking for Larnaca-based ABUL KALAM, aged 47, from Bangladesh, missing since December 31.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact Larnaca CID on 24-804060 or their nearest police station or the Citizens’ Hot Line on 1460.

 

By Annie Charalambous
