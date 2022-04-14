Bandini-Chiacchiaretta Duo at the Shoe Factory on April 30

Dedicated to the promotion of Argentinean music through the charm and magic of its two most representative instruments (the guitar and the bandoneón), the Bandini-Chiacchiaretta Duo has become an important point of reference in the international concert circuit thanks to the two musicians’ great rapport and extraordinary charisma.

The Duo has appeared in some the most notable festivals and important venues throughout in the world, it has toured in more than 50 countries and gained vast critical and audience acclaim.

The Bandini-Chiacchiaretta Duo will travel to Cyprus, as part of the 16th International Guitar Festival EGTA – Cyprus, which is organised in collaboration with the Pharos Arts Foundation, for an exciting all-Piazzolla concert.

Programme

Astor Piazzolla

Bandoneon / Remembrance / Zita / Adios Nonino / Suite da Maria di Buenos Aires

Interval

Invierno Porteno / Le Grand Tango / Oblivion / Libertango

When Saturday, April 30 at 8:30 pm

Where The Shoe Factory

Location

Tickets

Info +357 22 663871