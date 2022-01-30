Balance must be maintained in covid measures to keep society open, Pana says

Zoi Rodothea Pana threw caution in the wind on the possibility of covid relaxations, with the member of the Health Ministry’s scientific advisory group warning that a pandemic wave is still on-going and a high number of patients remain hospitalised, many in serious condition.

In remarks to the Cyprus News Agency, Pana stressed that a balance needs to be struck between relaxing and remaining vigilant, so that society can remain open.

Epidemiologists will be meeting Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela on Tuesday and asked whether possible relaxations will be discussed, Pana said that protocols will possibly be reviewed within a framework of the level of safety that Cyprus needs to maintain, given the fact that a pandemic wave remains.

The situation will be discussed comprehensively with a view to helping people who have gone through many sacrifices. The goal is a collective decision that harmonises the citizens’ needs with that of protecting society.

The possibility of a fourth dose, beyond the elderly and immunosuppressed individuals, in line with a number of other countries, has yet to be discussed.