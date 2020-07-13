News World Bahrain top court upholds death sentences against two activists

Bahrain top court upholds death sentences against two activists

Bahrain’s highest court upheld death sentences against two activists for bombing a convoy and killing a police officer, after convictions that human rights groups say were based on confessions extracted through torture.

Mohammed Ramadhan and Husain Moosa lost their final appeal on Monday against death sentences that were initially handed down by a criminal court in December 2014, a statement from the kingdom’s public prosecutor said.

Security forces arrested Moosa, a hotel employee, and Ramadhan, a security guard in Bahrain’s international airport, in early 2014 after a policeman was killed in a bombing in al-Deir, a village northeast of Manama. Ten other people tried with them have also been jailed.

Amnesty International and a UK-based pro-opposition activist group, the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), have said both men were tortured to extract false confessions, subjected to sexual assault, beatings, sleep deprivation and other abuses.

“The terror of knowing that my husband can be executed by firing squad at any moment without proper notice is tearing me apart,” Ramadhan’s wife, Zainab Ebrahim, tweeted after the sentence.

Both were prevented from meeting their lawyers until they were sentenced to death for the first time by a criminal court in December 2014, the groups say.

Bahrain’s government has denied it tortures prisoners or persecutes the opposition. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the torture allegations.

Bahrain, which is led by a Sunni Muslim royal family but has a Shi’ite majority population, has been clamping down on dissent since 2011 when it quashed protests with Saudi help.

Home to the Middle East headquarters of the U.S. Navy, the Gulf island kingdom has prosecuted and revoked the citizenship of hundreds of people in mass trials. Most opposition figures and human rights activists are jailed or have fled.

“Today’s verdict is yet another dark stain in the struggle for human rights in Bahrain … This horrendous injustice could not have happened without the tacit acceptance of Bahrain’s western allies,” Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, Director of Advocacy at BIRD said in a statement.

(Reuters)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleCyprus has lowest projected old-age dependency ratio in EU-report
Next articleChina trades sanctions with U.S. in row over Uighur Muslims

Top Stories

Local

MoH extends testing programme for employees in phase 2 and 3 of lockdown exit

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry said on Friday it has extended to August 12 the programme to test a total of 10,000 employees who returned to...
Read more
World

Britain offers fast-track visas for foreign health workers

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain's new immigration system will provide faster and cheaper visas for skilled health and social care workers, the government announced on Monday, setting out...
Read more
World

UK trade fair industry warns 30,000 jobs at risk as events yet to resume

Josephine Koumettou -
Around 30,000 jobs in Britain's events industry are at risk due to increased uncertainty about when trade fairs and exhibitions could resume in the...
Read more
Local

Experts concerned over Serbia, cases among immigrants

Josephine Koumettou -
Member of the Scientific Team, Professor Petros Karayiannis, has expressed grave concern over the five cases of coronavirus found among immigrants from Syria who...
Read more
Local

President Anastasiades in Athens on Tuesday for meetings

Josephine Koumettou -
President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will be flying to Athens on Tuesday, to meet with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Britain offers fast-track visas for foreign health workers

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain's new immigration system will provide faster and cheaper visas for skilled health and social care workers, the government announced on Monday, setting out...
Read more
World

UK trade fair industry warns 30,000 jobs at risk as events yet to resume

Josephine Koumettou -
Around 30,000 jobs in Britain's events industry are at risk due to increased uncertainty about when trade fairs and exhibitions could resume in the...
Read more
World

China trades sanctions with U.S. in row over Uighur Muslims

Josephine Koumettou -
China announced "corresponding sanctions" against the United States on Monday after Washington penalised senior Chinese officials over the treatment of minority Uighur Muslims in...
Read more
World

Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

Josephine Koumettou -
American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins", has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros