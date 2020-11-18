News World Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

FILE PHOTO: The flags of Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo

Bahrain sent its first official government delegation to Israel on Wednesday as the two countries look to broaden cooperation that Washington has promoted as an anti-Iran alliance and potential economic bonanza.

Bahrain’s foreign minister, Abdullatif Al-Zayani headed the delegation aboard Gulf Air flight GF972 – a reference to Israel’s telephone country code – on the airline’s first commercial flight to Tel Aviv.

Al-Zayani was due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry director general Alon Ushpiz told Israeli Army Radio that the officials would continue work on memoranda of understanding signed in October in Manama covering air travel, visa accommodations and the opening of embassies.

Leading the U.S. delegates, President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz, was also on the flight which flew over Saudi Arabia, an accommodation by the Gulf’s powerhouse, which has so far resisted U.S. appeals to normalise ties with Israel.

Since September, the Trump administration has brokered agreements with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan toward normalising their relations with Israel in a strategic realignment against Iran.

The shift has enraged the Palestinians who have demanded statehood before any such regional rapprochement.

Although White House officials have said more countries are considering normalising ties with Israel, further developments appear unlikely before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office and establishes his administration’s policy on Iran.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleSanta candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge
Next articleMedical negligence report at Larnaca General Hospital investigated

Top Stories

Local

Medical negligence report at Larnaca General Hospital investigated

Annie Charalambous -
Larnaca police are investigating a case of alleged medical negligence following the death on Tuesday evening of a 42-year-old Greek man living in the...
Read more
World

Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

Annie Charalambous -
Bahrain sent its first official government delegation to Israel on Wednesday as the two countries look to broaden cooperation that Washington has promoted as...
Read more
World

Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge

Annie Charalambous -
A Greek candle maker has come up with a novel way of highlighting the need to wear a mask to curb the spread of...
Read more
Local

Voice council calls for urgent introduction of Sex education at schools

Annie Charalambous -
The Mediterranean island’s Voice (Foni) council on Wednesday called for Sex education at schools, especially at primary level, to be urgently introduced. The call also...
Read more
Local

President says yes to five-plus-UN meeting on Cyprus, no to two-state solution

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has reiterated his will to positively respond to the UN Secretary-General’s commitment to explore the possibility to convene an informal...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge

Annie Charalambous -
A Greek candle maker has come up with a novel way of highlighting the need to wear a mask to curb the spread of...
Read more
World

U.S. medical establishment rebuke Trump over covid-19 strategy

Annie Charalambous -
The U.S. medical establishment on Tuesday urged President Donald Trump to share critical COVID-19 data with President-elect Joe Biden's team to avoid needless, deadly...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
South Australia announced a six-day lockdown of the state on Wednesday to stifle a new outbreak, while Tokyo prepared to raise its coronavirus alert...
Read more
World

Turkish parliament approves troop observer deployment to Karabakh

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey's parliament has approved the deployment of troops to join Russian forces at an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros