Bag containing police property falls out of helicopter

A serious incident involving a police helicopter took place at noon in the Episcopi area of Limassol.

Around 13:00 a bag containing a police radio fell out of a police helicopter out on patrol in the Episcopi area looking for a missing 82-year-old man at the time.

The bag was discovered by a local police patrol who radioed the helicopter to inform them of the development.

Within the bag there was a police radio that was completely destroyed, a helicopter helmet and other miscellaneous objects.

The police chief Stylianos Papatheodorou is being briefed on the incident currently so that a formal investigation may be ordered as according to protocol no helicopter door may be opened unless charged items are tied down.

Source: Philenews