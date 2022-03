Last Saturday, a 50-year-old woman went to the cemetery in Paphos to visit the tomb of a relative. She parked her car outside the cemetery but when she came back she discovered that her bag, two mobile phones, her wallet, ID and credit cards were missing.

The woman immediately filed a complaint with the Paphos Police and during the investigations suspicions were raised about a 31-year-old woman, who was arrested on the basis of an arrest warrant.

Investigations continue.