Insider Economy Bad loans in Cyprus down 5.7% at the end of June 2020

Bad loans in Cyprus down 5.7% at the end of June 2020

Α further decrease of €381 million or 5.7% was recorded in aggregate NPLs compared with the end of June 2020.

According to an announcement by the Central Bank of Cyprus, total loans decreased by €111 million or 0.4% from €30,103 million at end-June 2020 to €29,992 million at the end of September 2020. As a result, a fall in the ratio of NPLs to total loans was recorded from 22.3% at end-June 2020 to 21.1% at the end of September 2020. The coverage ratio rose to 53.1% at end-September 2020 compared with 52.7% at the end of June 2020. It must be noted that during the period between 31.12.2014-30.09.2020, there has been an overall reduction in NPLs of €21 billion or 76.9%.

The downward trend in NPLs exhibited in the third quarter of 2020 can be attributed, broken down by significance, to loan write-offs which take place either in the context of restructurings and usually concern amounts that already form part of credit institutions’ loan loss provisions or to non-contractual or “accounting” set-offs made against amounts already provided, aimed at a more representative depiction of loan portfolios. Moreover, loan repayments (including debt-to-asset swaps) and positive migrations of loans which have been successfully restructured and reclassified as performing (cured) at the end of the probation period have contributed to the decrease in NPLs.

Total restructured loans at end-September 2020 amounted to €4,096 million, of which €2,926 million continue to be classified as NPLs. It should be noted that credit institutions apply the definition of NPLs adopted by the European Banking Authority. Based on this definition, when an NPL is restructured it is not immediately reclassified as a performing facility but remains under observation within the NPL category for a further period of at least 12 months, even if the borrower strictly adheres to the new agreed repayment schedule. Therefore, according to the relevant definition, a part of the restructured loans remains non-performing, even if the borrower adheres to the new repayment schedule.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleMeteorology Department issues yellow warning for heavy thunderstorms
Next articleBank of Cyprus announces sale of €545 mn portfolio of bad loans

Top Stories

World

Germany demands release of Kremlin critic Navalny

gavriella -
Germany on Monday demanded the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detained on Sunday on his return to Russia, and said it would discuss...
Read more
World

Memorial for COVID-19 victims in Washington

gavriella -
Thousands of U.S. flags are seen at the National Mall, as part of a memorial paying tribute to the more than 200,000 people nationwide...
Read more
Local

Snow and fog in Troodos, roads open only to 4WD

gavriella -
Police are warning drivers heading to Troodos to be careful because of snow and fog. The Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Prodromos Troodos roads are open only...
Read more
Local

Three reasons SMS to 8998 are rejected

gavriella -
According to the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, there are three reasons the system does not approve SMS messages by citizens wishing...
Read more
Local

More than 50% of people over 80 in Cyprus already vaccinated or have appointment

gavriella -
More than 50% of citizens aged over 80  in Cyprus have so far received a vaccine against COVID19 or have arranged an appointment to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Bank of Cyprus announces sale of €545 mn portfolio of bad loans

gavriella -
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company announced that it has reached agreement with funds affiliated with Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), for...
Read more
Economy

Finance Minister: new budget rejection to push Cyprus to default

gavriella -
A new rejection of the 2021 state budget could lead Cyprus to default on its payments, Minister of Finance Costantinos Petrides warned on Friday,...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus Central Bank Governor: Banks need to find new business model to adapt to new era

gavriella -
Banks need to find a new business model to adapt to the new era, Cyprus Central Bank Governor Constantinos Herodotou has said. Herodotou, who was...
Read more
Economy

New system for paying social insurance contributions presented

gavriella -
During a news conference by Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou and deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriakos Kokkinos, the new Online System...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros