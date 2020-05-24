Louvaras fire under control-authorities repeat appeal for vigilance (update)

A fire that was burning out of control in the Louvaras area of Limassol since 11.30 this morning was brought under control more than two hours later.

It scorched a small area of pines, farmland and shrubbery.

15 forestry department men in 4 vehicles and men from the fire department with three vehicles took part in the effort, preventing the spread of the blaze.

A forestry department fighting plane that was on patrol at the time, offered air support.

Once again, authorities are repeating their dramatic appeal for people to be vigilant as a red alert for forest fires is in place.