Back to school on Monday for 60,000 pupils

Schools and teachers are ready to welcome on Monday approximately 60,000 pupils who return to classes as Cyprus enters the second phase of lockdown easing, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou told CNA.

Tomorrow all primary school pupils as well as final year high school pupils in public and private schools will resume classes and Prodromou says he is optimistic the return will be smooth.

He said that teachers and principals are prepared to receive the children and have taken a rapid test while instructions were given for strict adherence to all protocols.

Prodromou added that if the epidemiological figures allow it, there will be further relaxations of measures and more pupils could return to their classes.

He further said that rapid tests will be available for high school pupils who have obtained relevant permission from their parents and mobile units will be visiting the schools for this purpose. “Although the test is not mandatory, it is wise for pupils to take it,” he noted.

In addition, Prodromou said that initiatives have been introduced to strengthen the children’s emotional ability to cope with the crisis.

(in-cyprus, CNA)