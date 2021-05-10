Back to school after Easter break, negative rapid test in hand for secondary level students

Students in Cyprus on Monday headed back to school after two weeks of Easter break but with those in secondary level having to show a negative coronavirus rapid test.

That’s why huge queues outside testing sites all across the island were seen on Sunday, Philenews reports.

Students and teachers will have to undertake a rapid test on a weekly basis to be able to enter school premises.

Exempted from weekly tests are teachers who have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of a licensed vaccine and three weeks have passed since getting it.

Also exempted are teachers and students who have been tested positive for coronavirus in the last six months and have received an official release message.

As for primary school students, a rapid test is not mandatory but the Ministry of Education urges parents to take their children for a test, especially those in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades.