NewsLocalBack to school after Easter break, negative rapid test in hand for...

Back to school after Easter break, negative rapid test in hand for secondary level students

Students in Cyprus on Monday headed back to school after two weeks of Easter break but with those in secondary level having to show a negative coronavirus rapid test.

That’s why huge queues outside testing sites all across the island were seen on Sunday, Philenews reports.

Students and teachers will have to undertake a rapid test on a weekly basis to be able to enter school premises.

Exempted from weekly tests are teachers who have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of a licensed vaccine and three weeks have passed since getting it.

Also exempted are teachers and students who have been tested positive for coronavirus in the last six months and have received an official release message.

As for primary school students, a rapid test is not mandatory but the Ministry of Education urges parents to take their children for a test, especially those in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCoronavirus “safety pass” system comes in effect in Cyprus
Next articleAstromeritis-Evrychou planned highway gets Environment Authority’s red card

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros